Storm - Tense flood situation: Many water levels above threshold

The flood situation in North Rhine-Westphalia remained tense on Wednesday. Despite local breaks in the rain, numerous streams and rivers continued to flood. The Weser in the east of the state was still the worst affected after the Christmas holidays, according to the NRW State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv). The "major flood", in which built-up areas can be flooded on a large scale, continued there. The threshold value of the highest level 3 was still exceeded at four gauging stations, with a downward or persistent trend.

At 18 gauging stations in NRW, the water levels were above the threshold value of level 2, at which individual properties and cellars can be flooded. One gauge on the Ems and three on the Lippe initially recorded increases, as reported by the State Environment Agency. At a further 33 gauges on other NRW watercourses, the level 1 value, at which agricultural and forestry land can be flooded, was still exceeded. "All other water levels are stagnating or already falling again," said a spokeswoman for the Lanuv.

According to the Ruhrverband, more rain fell in the Ruhre catchment area in five days up to December 25 than in the entire month of December. Evaluations revealed an area average of 104 liters per square meter. Nevertheless, level 3 was not reached at any water level in the Ruhr catchment area.

The Ruhrverband's reservoirs held back almost 46 million cubic meters of water from 21 to 27 December, the association reported on Wednesday. "At its peak, 245 cubic meters per second flowed into the reservoirs on the night of 25 December, while at the same time only 84 cubic meters per second were released." That had an effect. Without this retention in the reservoirs, the enormous water level in Hattingen (601 centimetres on Christmas Eve), for example, could have been up to 34 centimetres higher.

For Wednesday and Thursday, rather small amounts of precipitation had been forecast for NRW. The Ruhrverband predicted that the water levels at the water gauges would continue to fall. In order to empty the flood protection areas somewhat, the water discharge volumes were to be increased during the course of the day on Wednesday. The situation in Oberhausen is stable, which also applies to the Ruhr dyke, the city reported.

The Lanuv authority spoke of a phase of slight easing. However, heavier rainfall has been announced for Friday. The state environmental agency did not give the all-clear.

The Soest district was one of the areas affected - with the main areas of deployment in the town of Lippstadt and the municipality of Lippetal. Basements there were full of water, several streets were flooded and individual farmsteads were supplied with sandbags by the fire department. A district spokesperson reported after the holidays that the situation had at least not worsened.

In the Steinfurt district, some particularly affected areas remained closed to people and vehicles. Parts of the city centers of Rheine, Greven and Emsdetten in particular were currently affected by the flooding, it was reported on Wednesday. In the district of Wesel, the fire department in Schermbeck had to pump water out of a youth recreation center due to the rising level of the Lippe, as they announced the day after the operation.

On the Rhine in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Duisburg, the floods had reached or exceeded their highest levels. The authorities expected the water levels to fall in the coming days. High water mark II, at which navigation is suspended, was not reached in any case.

Flood portal NRW Cologne water level forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de