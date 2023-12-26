Storm - Tense flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt: Dams full

The flood situation remains tense in many places in Saxony-Anhalt. One of the focal points is the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, where the highest flood alert level 4 is in force on the Helme near Bennungen. As the Kelbra reservoir has filled up after the heavy rainfall of the past few days, it was in danger of overflowing over the Helme. According to the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the reservoir's capacity was expected to be exhausted on Tuesday evening. Flooding is imminent.

The district administrator of the Mansfeld-Südharz district, André Schröder (CDU), convened the staff for extraordinary events. Residents of the communities of Goldene Aue and Südharz in particular were warned of the effects, according to a spokeswoman for the district. The extent is difficult to predict. The technical relief organization will help with a sandbag filling machine, among other things. The Kelbra dam has the main task of protecting the Helme-Unstrut valley from flooding.

According to the state authority, water is released from the dam system in the Harz into the Harz rivers in a controlled manner. The Bode and Ilse as well as other rivers in the Harz were on alert level 2 at most. With the decreasing rainfall, experts expect water levels in the Harz to recede.

Meanwhile, the flooding of the Mulde continued from Saxony towards Saxony-Anhalt, according to the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management. The districts of Anhalt-Bitterfeld and Dessau-Roßlau were affected.

On the Elbe in Saxony-Anhalt, the highest water levels of this flood wave from Saxony are still to come. Coming from Saxon Switzerland, alert level 3 is expected in Dresden on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is the melting snow and heavy rainfall in the Giant Mountains. Alert level 2 is expected at the Elbe level in Barby on Wednesday due to the inflow from the Saale.

At alert level 2, towns and municipalities set up a control service, from level 3 there is a permanent watch service and dyke defense measures are started. At level 4, there is a risk to the general public, the economy and the functionality of water management facilities.

The State Office for Flood Protection in Magdeburg said that a decision would be made in the coming days on special protection for Magdeburg and the surrounding area: if necessary, the Pretzien weir would be opened. It ensures that around a third of the Elbe water is diverted into a 21-kilometer-long canal around Magdeburg and Schönebeck before it flows back into the river.

Nevertheless, the flood situation in the north of the state is not expected to get any worse, according to a hydrologist from the service. When the rainfall subsides, the situation there could slowly ease. In Halle, the highest level of the current Saale flood was reached on Boxing Day. According to the current forecast by the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management, the river reached its highest level of around 4.90 meters at the Trotha lower gauge, the city said on Tuesday afternoon.

Levels were expected to fall over the course of Tuesday afternoon. "However, the city of Halle is continuing to monitor developments closely and is also continuing its checks in the affected areas," it said. At present, paths on the banks of the Saale in particular are flooded, and in Planena and Burgholz the water has reached right up to the properties. Evacuations are not necessary.

The rainfall of the past few days has caused disruption on the railroad line between Hanover and Magdeburg. The tracks on the Magdeburg-Helmstedt line were washed out. Trains will probably have to be rerouted until Wednesday (December 27), according to Deutsche Bahn. IC trains in both directions will be delayed by around 30 minutes. Trains will also not be able to stop at Peine, Braunschweig main station and Helmstedt.

Source: www.stern.de