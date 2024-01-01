Storm - Tense flood situation in Lower Saxony

The flood situation remains tense in many parts of Lower Saxony on New Year's Day. According to data from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Monday, there is little change in the water levels in many places. The authority reported in the morning that a warning of major flooding was active for the Leine, the Aller and the Upper and Middle Weser, among others.

On New Year's Eve, the German Weather Service had warned of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night and thus falls within the already tense flood situation. "Widespread continuous rain in Lower Saxony on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the Harz Mountains there is a risk of severe weather due to heavy continuous rain," the DWD announced.

One day after Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser also wants to get an overview of the flood situation in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day. In the afternoon (3 p.m.), the SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to the emergency services. She will be accompanied by Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD), THW President Sabine Lackner and the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann.

In the district of Celle, the water level of the Aller has continued to fall. According to the Mayor of Celle, Jörg Nigge, the situation has only eased slightly, but the all-clear has not been given. "The levels are dropping, there is relief. But it's not over yet," said the CDU politician on New Year's Eve, also referring to the predicted rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Aller water level in the city of Celle was measured at 4.81 meters at 10 o'clock on New Year's morning. It has thus fallen by 17 centimeters within 24 hours. In Langlingen in the municipality of Flotwedel, which was particularly badly affected by the flooding, the Aller level stood at 5.44 meters on Monday morning, which is also 17 centimeters lower than the previous day.

Water levels

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de