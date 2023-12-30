Storm - Tense flood situation in Lower Saxony continues

The flood situation remains critical in many parts of Lower Saxony. At some gauges on the Weser, the water levels are still above the highest reporting level, according to a situation report issued by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Saturday morning. There is a warning of major flooding for the Leine, Aller and Upper and Middle Weser, the report continued.

Between Hannoversch Münden (Göttingen district) and Intschede (Verden district), however, the peak water levels have already been reached and the water levels are falling. According to the NLWKN, in many places the water level is showing a constant trend, in Schladen (district of Wolfenbüttel) the water level of the Oker reportedly rose by several centimeters.

A spokeswoman for the situation center announced on Saturday morning that the overall flood situation was stagnating, but that there had been no particular incidents during the night. The police situation centers in Lower Saxony also reported a relatively quiet night. Some spokespersons, such as those from the Göttingen situation center, spoke of the situation easing. It had remained dry, so it was assumed that the situation would calm down and water levels would fall.

Source: www.stern.de