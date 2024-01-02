Rainy weather - Tense flood situation in Bremen-Timmersloh

The flood situation in the Bremen district of Timmersloh remains tense. The persistent rain is causing concern, said Hans-Lüder Behrens from the Timmersloh volunteer fire department on Tuesday. "Every drop that comes from above is too much." On Tuesday morning alone, ten to twelve liters of rain had already fallen in the region. If it rains heavily in the neighboring district of Rotenburg (Wümme) in the coming days, the situation could quickly escalate. "The water has to get through the Wümme and Wörpe rivers here. Then it will become critical for us again."

The water level in the district of Timmersloh recently dropped by around 40 centimetres, said Behrens. However, some roads are still only passable in rubber boots, and even the roads that are passable again are in a poor condition. "Potholes have formed there." The floods have also caused areas to fill up where there is normally never any water. "These are so-called bathtubs. The water no longer flows back on its own, we have to pump it all out," said Behrens. Entire pastures are under water.

The dykes are already soaked from the rain of the past two months. "They are still holding. But nobody knows how long," said Behrens.

Source: www.stern.de