Emergency - Tense flood situation continues in the district of Verden

There is no relief in sight for the floods in the district of Verden for the time being. The water levels continued to rise and would not reach their peak until the weekend, according to the fire department. The water is not expected to recede until the beginning of the New Year week.

Supplies for sandbags and support staff from other fire departments are still on their way to the region. On Friday, numerous sandbags were used to protect the city center of Verden/Aller, among other places. As on Thursday, water was seeping through some of the dykes. Emergency services checked the dykes regularly.

Source: www.stern.de