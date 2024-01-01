Turn of the year - Tens of thousands at New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate

Thousands of people celebrated at the traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin despite scattered showers and high security precautions. According to the organizers, 45,000 tickets had been sold by early Sunday evening and the party was designed for up to 65,000 people.

"I think it's very well organized here. It's not that crowded," said a young woman from Stuttgart. Some of the visitors had high expectations: "It's the first time I've spent New Year's Eve outside of Spain. I wanted to go to the most spectacular party I could find," said a woman from Spain on the party mile.

The New Year's Eve party was broadcast live on ZDF as a show called "Welcome 2024". It was hosted by Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there was to be a firework display. A new feature at this turn of the year is an admission fee of ten euros.

