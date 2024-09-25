Tennis star Nadal encounters a favorable scenario, yet will he ultimately seize it?

Nadal should seize the ideal moment for a heartfelt goodbye. With a heartfelt "Vamos" in his home turf and the support of fans worldwide, the 38-year-old Spanish champion could showcase one last selfless fight for his nation before stepping aside for the new generation. The stage for this emotional farewell seems to be the Davis Cup in Malaga at the end of November.

Nadal remains a member of the five-man Spanish squad, but the longevity of his participation is uncertain. "It's plausible that he will join us in November," team captain David Ferrer cautiously suggested before the nomination. However, Nadal's injury-prone body is the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to which tournaments the former world number one will participate in. "I've suffered immensely in the past two years," Nadal acknowledged.

A potential farewell opportunity arrived earlier in 2022. Nadal could have already retired, peacefully enjoying life with his wife, Xisca, and son, Rafael junior. Nadal's victory in his Paris living room during the French Open would have marked the final chapter in his illustrious career. Instead, a struggle towards retirement continues, occasionally interrupted by withdrawals.

"They all ask every day"

Few believe that Nadal will extend his remarkable tennis career for another season. His performances this year were subpar. Winning titles is a must for Nadal, yet he hasn't shown the form required to claim titles this year. Competing against Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, or Novak Djokovic at the Olympics, revealed that the Spaniard has fallen short of title-winning form. Retirement rumors accompanied Nadal throughout the year. "I arrive here and they ask me the same question every day, and in the end, it's very challenging to get back to my best form if I'm contemplating retirement," he reacted with frustration to a reporter's inquiry.

The speculation about Nadal's future also preoccupies his opponents. "Everyone is curious. We all eagerly await his decision, and we're all a bit thrilled about it," shared Spanish teammate Carlos Alcaraz. If Nadal retires from the tour altogether, Alcaraz could at least claim to have been present for his idol's final performance. In the Olympics doubles quarterfinals, the pair lost to their compatriots. Earlier this year, Nadal also missed the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. His sole participation was at the French Open, where he won 14 times yet was defeated by Zverev in the first round. "Everyone misses Rafa," admitted Zverev, expressing hope for another season along with the Spanish icon.

Federer's recommendation to Nadal

Roger Federer, Nadal's long-time rival, encourages Nadal to make a decision about retirement sooner rather than later. "Time eventually wears us down. Ultimately, it's advantageous to make a decision at some point. And then, when it's finally over, you're just relieved and say: Thank goodness no more training, thank goodness no more matches," shared the Swiss who retired in 2022.

Nadal's trophy cabinet includes 14 French Open victories, 4 US Open titles, 2 Wimbledon titles, and 2 Australian Open titles. He held the world number one spot for 209 weeks and amassed over €134 million in prize money. Alongside Federer and Djokovic, Nadal formed the "Big Three" dominating men's tennis for almost two decades. "There's only one Rafael Nadal. We have him still," reminisced tennis legend Boris Becker wistfully.

While his physically grueling playing style contributed to his success, it also took a significant toll on his body, causing several injuries. Provided his body allows, Nadal plans to join the lucrative Saudi Arabian exhibition tournament in mid-October.

