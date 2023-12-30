United Cup - Tennis star Angelique Kerber loses her first match after maternity leave

Tennis player Angelique Kerber has suffered a defeat in her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. The 35-year-old was beaten 4:6, 5:7 by Italy's Jasmine Paolini (27) at the United Cup in Sydney on Saturday. Kerber gave up her serve six times in 1:48 hours.

Angelique Kerber gets off to a strong start

Kerber played her last match to date a year and a half ago and gave birth to her daughter Liana at the end of February. She is playing for Germany in the team competition alongside Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and is preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins in two weeks' time.

Kerber got off to a good start. The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner fended off three early break points, took her opponent's serve and was 3:1 up in the first set. However, Paolini then dominated the match with her powerful shots and won the next four games in a row. Kerber fought back, cheering herself on time and again, but hit a forehand into the net on the Italian's fifth set point.

"You have to be active yourself, put the pressure on," demanded her coach Torben Beltz, who is coaching the German team at the United Cup, when Kerber changed sides. "I am impressed. I know what it's like to come back after a long break," said teammate Laura Siegemund in the stands. "Of course it's not her best yet, but it's great tennis."

Paolini was also quickly ahead with a break in the second set. However, a cramp initially threw the world no. 30 out of her rhythm. She voluntarily gave up two games to receive treatment during a break. But Kerber was also unable to take advantage of the 4:3 lead and lost the last game without winning a point.

Source: www.stern.de