In the third round on Tuesday, the ranked seventh player experienced a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) defeat at the hands of the unseeded Russian, Roman Safiullin. The match spanned over three hours. When the score was even at 5-5 in the final set's tie-break, Tiafoe received a time violation warning for a first serve.

"No, no, no, no, I tossed the ball up ... I was ready to serve. This is the rule," Tiafoe protested to the chair umpire, Jimmy Pinoargote, insisting he'd already tossed the ball for serving.

Pinoargote retorted, "I'm not buying it, it's the second serve," while also announcing it as Tiafoe's second serve on the microphone.

Unfortunately, Tiafoe lost the point and the match subsequently. Upon shaking hands with Safiullin, Tiafoe took his anger out on Pinoargote, launching a string of profanities his way while Safiullin celebrated his triumph. The crowd's laughter could be heard in the background.

Following the match, Tiafoe posted an apology on Instagram, admitting, "I really apologize for my behavior. That’s not who I am and nor is it how I want to treat people."

Revealing his disappointment, Tiafoe acknowledged, "I let my frustration in the heat of the moment get the best of me and I’m extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation."

He concluded by acknowledging the unacceptable nature of his behavior, expressing regret for his actions towards the umpire, tournament organizers, and spectators.

As per ATP Tour regulations, players may face fines of up to $60,000 for swear words directed at officials at Masters 1000 tournaments. CNN has requested comment from the ATP on this matter.

