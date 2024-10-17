Tennis legend Nadal suffers defeat and offers a significant farewell present to the sport's community.

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal unfortunate loss in the semifinals of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, falling to his Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz 3-6, 3-6. The 38-year-old fighter will now battle 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the third-place playoff on Saturday, as Alcaraz moves on to face the world's top-ranked player Jannik Sinner in the final. The historic confrontation between Nadal and Djokovic, this epic rivalry, is destined to captivate the tennis realm once more. A fitting finale for Nadal's remarkable career.

After the Spaniard's unsuccessful challenge, Nadal complimented Alcaraz - "He was just too strong." The much-respected tennis star expressed contentment, affirming: "It was a valued encounter for me. I'm gratified." Only a week ago, the 22-time Grand Slam champion announced live in an emotional video that he was retiring from the sport in November, with the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga serving as his swan song. Plagued by injuries in recent years, his tenure has been marked by perseverance and resilience.

With Sinner having previously triumphed over Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (0-7), 6-4 in the Shanghai ATP Masters final, the Italian player secured his place in the final. Recounting his experience, Sinner acknowledged: "We both were drained. It was a grueling match." An emphatic victory against Djokovic this time required a vigorous 2-hour and 27-minute effort from the aspiring young star.

Saudi Arabia's staging of this luxuriously promoted Six Kings Slam has given rise to significant debate, with critics leveling allegations that the Gulf nation is utilizing "sportswashing" to sidetrack human rights infractions. The controversy surrounding the tournament is compounded by the ongoing talk of burnout facing professional tennis players. Despite raising concerns about the packed schedule ("it's lethal"), Alcaraz, fresh from participating in the Laver Cup in Berlin, is determined to continue his involvement in the showcase season.

Each of the elite six competitors is expected to earn at least $1.5 million for contributing to the event, with the champion set to pocket a jaw-dropping $6 million - more than double the earnings of the current world No. 1, triumphant Jannik Sinner, after securing the US Open title.

Following his semifinals defeat, Nadal acknowledged Alcaraz's strength, stating, "He was just too strong for me in that match." Amidst his retirement announcement, Nadal expressed satisfaction with their encounter, affirming, "It was a valuable experience for me, and I'm grateful for it."

Read also: