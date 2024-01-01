United Cup - Tennis duo Kerber/Zverev lose against France

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev walked through the catacombs with their heads down. Despite a good performance, the German tennis duo had to leave the celebrations over their victory to their opponents this time.

Kerber and Zverev lost 6:7 (4:7), 6:2 and 10:12 to Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a thrilling mixed set in Sydney, thus conceding the decisive defeat to France 1:2. As a result, the mixed German tennis team must fear for a place in the quarter-finals at the United in Australia.

If Kerber and Zverev had converted their own match point in the match tie-break, they would have been through to the knockout round. Now the Germans no longer have it in their own hands. France will play Italy on Wednesday and can secure group victory. However, the German team can still progress as one of the best group runners-up.

Kerber loses in the singles

After spending New Year's Eve with the team, Kerber and Zverev faced a much tougher test in the mixed doubles than in their first preliminary round match against Italy. After narrowly losing the first set, Zverev and Kerber secured the first breaks of the match at 1:0 and 4:1 and confidently equalized the set.

Kerber impressively withstood the pressure in her service games. In the match tie-break, however, the German pairing, who are also considering a joint mixed start at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, were unable to fend off the French pair's third match point. The duo had clearly held their own against Italy and thus celebrated the decisive 2:1 victory and Kerber's first success since the birth of Liana at the end of February 2023.

Against France, Kerber also missed out on a possible decision in favor of the German team in the singles with a 6:1, 2:6, 2:6 win against Garcia. In the second singles match after her 18-month maternity leave, Kerber (35) got off to an impressive start. However, it wasn't enough because the match then took a clear turn that she hadn't expected: Garcia improved considerably and was then too strong.

United Cup as preparation for Australian Open

To open the match, Zverev also won his second singles match of the new season in three sets and put the German team in the lead. The 26-year-old from Hamburg beat the French veteran Adrian Mannarino 4:6, 6:4, 6:3. In the middle of the second set, he threw his racket on the ground in dissatisfaction, but then steered the match in the right direction for him. He was the better player in the deciding set and served strongly. "An incredible match from Adrian," praised Zverev: "I kept fighting, fended off a few break points in the second set and that helped me."

Kerber had also lost her singles match against Italy despite a decent performance, while Zverev ensured the equalizer. The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in mid-January.

Source: www.stern.de