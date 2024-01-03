Tournament in Sydney - Tennis duo Kerber and Zverev continue at United Cup

Thanks to the help of the competition, the German tennis team with Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev made it through to the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney after all.

Because France and Greece won their matches at the mixed tournament on Wednesday, the DTB team made it through to the first knockout round as the best group runners-up in Sydney. They will play the Greek team of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari on Friday.

Kerber and Zverev had started the tournament with a win against Italy, but had to fear for their progress after the unfortunate defeat against France. For Kerber, the mixed event is her comeback on the tennis tour after the birth of her daughter Liana at the end of February 2023. The mixed German squad also includes doubles expert Laura Siegemund and Maximilian Marterer.

The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in mid-January. Defending champion Novak Djkokovic was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the United Cup with Serbia. With the 4:6, 4:6 against Alex de Minaur, Djokovic himself initiated the defeat against hosts Australia in Perth.

