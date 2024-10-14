Tennis Authority Ponders: Saudi Arabian Players Gaining Massive Global Followings

Saudi Arabia offers multi-million dollar incentives - top tennis aces respond to the Gulf's invitation. Carlos Alcaraz takes on elite competitors in a cash-rich tournament. Recently, the Spanish star made a bold declaration, with Rafael Nadal joining in.

The inclusion of big names like Carlos Alcaraz in the forthcoming exhibition tournament Six Kings Slam, given the ongoing debate concerning the players' workload, raises eyebrows for Germany's Tennis Federation President Dietloff von Arnim. "We're regularly hearing complaints about the intense tournament schedule from the top players," von Arnim commented to the German Press Agency: "It seems a bit incongruous when players complain about the challenge and then take part in an exhibition tournament."

Besides the German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz is also among the players criticizing the overburdened schedule. "I'm one of the players who believe there are an excessive number of mandatory tournaments each year. And that number is likely to increase in the future," the Spaniard stated. Players are obligated to attend the four Grand Slam and nine Masters tournaments.

Huge payouts

Regardless, Alcaraz is one of six top players set to participate in the upcoming Saudi Arabian exhibition tournament from October 16 to 19, alongside the Italian world number one Jannik Sinner, the Serbian Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the Danish rising star Holger Rune, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, and even the retiring Rafael Nadal. The veteran Spanish competitor recently announced his retirement at the end of the year due to health concerns.

Rumored to be offering an appearance fee of 1.5 million US dollars per player, Saudi Arabia attracts these stars. The winner is expected to receive a whopping 6 million US dollars - almost double the prize money Sinner earned for his victory at the US Open.

Saudi Arabia aims for greater influence in tennis

Saudi Arabia's involvement in tennis, like in football, boxing, golf, and Formula 1 beforehand, is on the rise. Critics claim that the kingdom uses sports to divert attention from its human rights abuses and improve its public image.

"I believe the discussion about human rights and democratic principles should be more substantial during tournament selection," said von Arnim. "More attention needs to be given to this matter." Von Arnim does not foresee any negative consequences for the German tournament scene despite Saudi Arabia's financial offensive. "The German tournaments are reputable, renowned, and sought after by all participants in the market."

Given the financial incentives and prestige, several top tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, are participating in the Saudi Arabian exhibition tournament. Despite criticisms about their tournament schedule and human rights concerns, players are drawn by the huge payouts, with the winner expected to receive 6 million US dollars.

