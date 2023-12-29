Transmission system operator - TenneT submits documents for last SuedLink section

Transmission system operator TenneT submitted the approval documents for its final section of the SuedLink power line to the Federal Network Agency on Friday. It runs in Schleswig-Holstein from the converter sites at Brunsbüttel (Dithmarschen district) and Wilster to Wewelsfleth on the Elbe (both in the Steinburg district). All SuedLink sections between Schleswig-Holstein and southern Lower Saxony are at the end of their approval procedures or already under construction, as the company announced. The outstanding construction permits are expected to be issued next year and at the beginning of 2025.

TenneT CEO Tim Meyerjürgens spoke of an important sign. "We have our sights firmly set on the SuedLink commissioning in 2028." With a length of around 700 kilometers and costs of ten billion euros, the power line is considered a central project of the energy transition in Germany. In future, SuedLink will be used to transport large amounts of electricity from the wind energy-rich north to the large industrial sites in southern Germany. This is a prerequisite for phasing out the use of fossil fuels such as coal.

TenneT information on SuedLink

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de