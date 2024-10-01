Tenants and occupants are inherently responsible, according to the stipulations.

Leaves turning slick: When autumn comes and trees shed their foliage, it can pose a danger on sidewalks and roads, especially when mixed with moisture. Quickly becoming slippery, wet or damp leaves can bring about accidents. To prevent mishaps, property owners and tenants are expected to maintain the sidewalks adjacent to their premises free of leaves. Neglecting this duty can result in financial liabilities if someone gets hurt.

Under the obligation of care, it is the homeowners' responsibility to ensure the property, access areas, and adjacent sidewalks can be traversed safe and sound. The German Real Estate Association (IVD) sets the hours of duty from 7 to 20 on weekdays and 9 to 20 on weekends and holidays. In many lease agreements, this duty is passed onto tenants. It's essential to check the contract details.

Liability Insurance minimizes costs

In case someone falls on wet leaves and suffers injuries due to improper clearing, damage lawsuits might arise, according to Bianca Boss, the Vice President of the German Association of Insurers (GDV). Assets and income of those responsible for the damages are at risk up to the garnishment limit. To shield your finances, private liability insurance comes in handy. It pays for damages or defends against unjustified claims.

Even on unoccupied or unconstructed properties, the duty of care applies, according to the GDV. Homeowners should also keep adjoining sidewalks clear in such locations. Usually, private liability insurance does not suffice to cover damages. The GDV suggests checking insurance conditions or directly reaching out to your insurance provider for adequate coverage.

Correct disposal of autumn leaves

Important notice: When washing leaves away with a blower or vacuum cleaner, be mindful of local noise restrictions, as suggested by the Consumer Center North Rhine-Westphalia. Generally, these noisy devices can be utilized only between 9 and 13 and 15 to 17 o'clock. Communities may have stricter regulations. A neighbor-friendly, eco-friendly alternative is using a rake, preserving small animals and insects.

Ideally, the raked leaves should be disposed of in a bio-bin or compost pile at home. Many communities offer special containers or bags for leaf collection during autumn. Burning leaves in your garden is discouraged; it's usually prohibited for individual property owners, and fines may apply.

Tenants, as per many lease agreements, share the duty to keep adjacent sidewalks free of leaves during autumn to ensure safety. Neglecting this responsibility can result in financial liabilities if someone gets hurt. Inappropriate leaf clearing leading to someone's injury could result in damage lawsuits, which private liability insurance may not fully cover.

Read also: