Zillertal - Ten vacationers from Bavaria injured in carriage accident

Ten holidaymakers from Germany were injured in an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage in the Zillertal valley in Austria on Saturday. Nine of them were from Munich, a police spokesperson said when asked, while the tenth person was from the Upper Bavarian municipality of Karlsfeld. Two children were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital in Innsbruck.

The carriage had crashed over an embankment near Fügen. According to initial reports, the coachman had dismounted to fix a problem. However, the two horses had continued on their way and therefore left the road.

Source: www.stern.de