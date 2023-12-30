Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewszillertalhorse-drawn carriagemunichkarlsfeldtyrolaccidenthorsesaustriainnsbruckbavariaaccidentschildrengermany

Ten vacationers from Bavaria injured in carriage accident

Ten holidaymakers from Germany were injured in an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage in the Zillertal valley in Austria on Saturday. Nine of them were from Munich, a police spokesperson said when asked, while the tenth person was from the Upper Bavarian municipality of Karlsfeld. Two...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

Zillertal - Ten vacationers from Bavaria injured in carriage accident

Ten holidaymakers from Germany were injured in an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage in the Zillertal valley in Austria on Saturday. Nine of them were from Munich, a police spokesperson said when asked, while the tenth person was from the Upper Bavarian municipality of Karlsfeld. Two children were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital in Innsbruck.

The carriage had crashed over an embankment near Fügen. According to initial reports, the coachman had dismounted to fix a problem. However, the two horses had continued on their way and therefore left the road.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
German Federal States

State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public