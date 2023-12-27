Skip to content
Ten teams set off for the North Cape in electric cars

3000 kilometers, snow, ice and long night drives - ten teams start a special rally with their electric cars. They want to drive from Germany to the North Cape in the middle of winter.

An electric car being charged at a charging station in the city center. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ten teams set off from Handewitt near Flensburg on Wednesday with electric cars from various manufacturers on a rally to the North Cape in Norway. Until 7 January, they want to prove on the #eNordkappChallenge that electric vehicles can also cope with long journeys under extreme conditions, as the organizers announced. The journey will take the teams from Germany and Switzerland through Denmark, Sweden and Norway - with a detour to the Lofoten Islands.

The approximately 3,000-kilometre tour will probably demand a lot from the drivers and their cars: short days, long night drives, snow, ice and temperatures of up to minus 30 degrees. It is already the fourth rally with electric cars to the North Cape - after 2019, 2021 and 2022. Interested parties can follow the tour online.

Source: www.stern.de

