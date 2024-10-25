Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.

In the northwestern part of Pakistan, around forty assailants initiated an assault on a military checkpoint, engaging in prolonged gun battles with soldiers. At least ten soldiers were reportedly killed, as per a local police spokesperson who talked to the German Press Agency. The spokesperson mentioned that at least thirty armed individuals took part in the Thursday evening attack in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

There hasn't been any admission of responsibility for the incident yet. Nevertheless, the northwestern area of the country frequently experiences attacks by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) on security forces. Although sharing ideological similarities, the TTP operates independently of the Taliban controlling Afghanistan and aims to establish its control in the region. As per news outlets, Islamists are now active in nearly a third of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

For quite some time now, Pakistan, being a nuclear state, has been dealing with escalating violence from militant groups. Besides the TTP, separatists in the southwestern Baluchistan province also frequently conduct attacks, advocating for independence from the government in Islamabad.

The soldiers at the military checkpoint fiercely fought back against the assailants during the attack. The Pakistani army has deployed additional soldiers to the northwestern region following the increase in militant activities.

Read also: