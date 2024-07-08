Ten dead in eastern India and flooding in Mumbai

Over India, heavy monsoon storms have passed, leading to the death of ten people in the Eastern part of the country. These people were reportedly killed by multiple lightning strikes in the state of Bihar, according to the regional government. The government urged residents to "stay at home during bad weather."

In the financial metropolis Mumbai on the western coast of the country, several neighborhoods were flooded due to the monsoon. Schools and universities remained cautiously closed.

Monsoon rain is common in South Asia from June to September. They are essential for water supply and provide relief from summer heat. However, in recent years, they have increasingly caused flooding, landslides, and destruction, with experts attributing the problem to climate change.

The heavy storms often come with lightning. In the year 2022 - the latest available figures - nearly 3000 people in India died due to lightning strikes.

