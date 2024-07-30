- Telegram chief Durow makes sperm donation public

The founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, has publicly disclosed past sperm donations and identified himself as the biological father of over 100 children in twelve countries. "Now, I plan to make my DNA publicly accessible to help my biological children find each other more easily," the 39-year-old announced on his messaging channel.

While aware of the risks, Durov aims to remove the stigma surrounding sperm donation. He has no regrets about donating sperm 15 years ago to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood. "The global shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue, and I'm proud to have played a part in making it easier," he stated. When he was younger, friends who wanted to have a baby asked him for help, which he initially thought was a joke but eventually agreed to.

Durov, who lives in Dubai, encourages other healthy men to follow his example and donate sperm. He left his native Russia after Kremlin-linked forces took over VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook that he created and still remains popular. Telegram currently has 950 million users worldwide and is set to reach the billion mark soon. In a rare interview this year, Durov categorically denied any ties with the Russian state, emphasizing Telegram's independence and his sole ownership of the network.

Durov's call to action has gained support from the international community, with several organizations, including The Commission for Ethical Donation, commending his efforts to reduce the global sperm shortage. Recognizing Durov's significant contribution, The Commission is now exploring ways to collaborate with Telegram to facilitate sperm donation and potentially establish a global sperm donor registry.

