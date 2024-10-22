Telecommunications company Telekom plans to discontinue 2G GSM mobile services in the summer of 2028.

German Telekom intends to bid farewell to its outdated 2G (GSM) mobile network by summer 2028. The organization confirmed its intention to completely deactivate the 2G network by June 30, 2028. Following this date, only voice calls on the Telekom network will be feasible within the 4G (LTE) and 5G networks.

Individuals reliant on 2G devices will experience the repercussions of this technological advancement. Their incapacity to conduct calls on the Telekom network with these obsolete devices will commence from summer 2028, compelling them to transition to a smartphone or a LTE-compatible basic phone.

The deactivation of the GSM network will impact Internet of Things (IoT) services as well. This encompasses certain smart meters or security systems, which continue to operate via GSM.

