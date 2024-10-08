Tehran allegedly has designs on launching another assault against Israel, according to reports.

Following Iran's significant missile attack on Israel this week, Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced his intention to retaliate. This provoked a response from Tehran, who threatened to retaliate in kind, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim. Their retaliatory plan, it seems, is all set and ready to go.

As reported by Iranian media, their response plan to any potential Israeli action is currently in a state of readiness. Tasnim news agency cited military sources, who stated, "If Israel acts, the Iranian counterattack will be executed."

These sources also reported that Iran has a long list of potential targets within Israel. The large-scale attack carried out by Iran on Tuesday evening, only six months after the first, was a stark reminder that any Israeli point can be leveled to the ground if necessary.

Iran launched a missile strike on Israel on Tuesday evening for the second time this year. The Israeli defense forces intercepted most of the approximately 200 rockets that were fired. Iran claimed that the attack was a response to Israel's military operations against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon and the killing of their leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded by threatening further retaliation, calling Iran's actions a "grave mistake" that would be "punished accordingly." International efforts are currently underway to prevent any further escalation.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragtschi warned of an "even stronger reaction" if Israel were to attack again. He stated, "For every Israeli attack, there will be a proportional and similar, and even stronger reaction from Iran." He made these remarks during a visit to Damascus, Syria, where he met with President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknedschad visited an oil facility on the Charg Island on Sunday as a show of defiance. He described the visit as a "routine business trip" and stressed that Iran was not afraid of any potential crisis caused by their enemies. The Charg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is home to Iran's largest oil export terminal.

Lastly, U.S. President Joe Biden revealed on Thursday that discussions were ongoing between the U.S. and Israel regarding a potential strike on Iranian oil facilities. However, Biden advised against such an action on Friday, suggesting they consider other alternatives. He had previously rejected the idea of an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, highlighted by the recent missile attacks, underscores the ongoing presence of ['Wars and Conflicts'] in the region. The continuous threats and counter-threats, such as those from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and Prime Minister Netanyahu, indicate that the situation remains volatile and unpredictable.

