Teenagers set off New Year's Eve rocket in shopping arcade

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Görlitz - Teenagers set off New Year's Eve rocket in shopping arcade

Two teenagers have set off a New Year's Eve rocket in a shopping arcade in Weißwasser in eastern Saxony. Nobody was injured on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. A witness had given the officers a tip-off that a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old had fired the rocket. The two young people are now facing proceedings for a misdemeanor.

Source: www.stern.de

