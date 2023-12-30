Görlitz - Teenagers set off New Year's Eve rocket in shopping arcade
Two teenagers have set off a New Year's Eve rocket in a shopping arcade in Weißwasser in eastern Saxony. Nobody was injured on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. A witness had given the officers a tip-off that a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old had fired the rocket. The two young people are now facing proceedings for a misdemeanor.
Source: www.stern.de