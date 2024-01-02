Investigations - Teenagers lose hand and two fingers to firecrackers

Two teenagers were seriously injured while handling fireworks in Nordkirchen in Münsterland. According to police reports on Tuesday, a 14-year-old lost two fingers on New Year's Day and a 13-year-old lost his right hand. How the youngsters got hold of the firecrackers is still under investigation. According to the statement, this type of firework may only be set off by specially qualified personnel.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de