Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsclassroomschoolscriminalitygermanycuxhavenlower saxony

Teenager stabs classmate in the classroom

In front of her classmates, a teenager seriously injured another girl with a knife at a school in Cuxhaven on Thursday morning. The injured girl was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life. The background to the knife attack was an argument...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Cuxhaven - Teenager stabs classmate in the classroom

In front of her classmates, a teenager seriously injured another girl with a knife at a school in Cuxhaven on Thursday morning. The injured girl was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life. The knife attack was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the argument was about.

The attack took place in the classroom of a primary and secondary school in the Lüdingworth district. It is not yet clear whether a teacher was also in the room. The spokesperson emphasized that there was no danger to other pupils or teachers, and that there was no case of amok.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public