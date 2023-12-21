Cuxhaven - Teenager stabs classmate in the classroom

In front of her classmates, a teenager seriously injured another girl with a knife at a school in Cuxhaven on Thursday morning. The injured girl was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life. The knife attack was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the argument was about.

The attack took place in the classroom of a primary and secondary school in the Lüdingworth district. It is not yet clear whether a teacher was also in the room. The spokesperson emphasized that there was no danger to other pupils or teachers, and that there was no case of amok.

