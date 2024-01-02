Lohr am Main - Teenager shot in the head: Public prosecutor brings murder charges against 14-year-old

Almost four months after the violent death of a 14-year-old in Lohr am Main in Lower Franconia, the public prosecutor's office has brought murder charges against a boy of the same age. This was announced by a spokesperson for the authorities in Würzburg on Tuesday. The "Main-Post" had previously reported. The victim's acquaintance is accused of murderous intent as a motive.

The accused is said to have killed the 14-year-old on September 8, 2023 on a school campus in the small town in the district of Main-Spessart by shooting him in the back of the head. According to the investigators, there has been no evidence of other perpetrators or helpers so far. The Würzburg district court must now decide whether to admit the charges and set trial dates.

Suspect remains silent about allegations

The suspect has remained silent about the allegations since his arrest. Regarding the motive for the crime, the spokesman said: "He only committed the crime to kill someone." The murder weapon, a 9-millimetre pistol, legally belonged to a neighbor of the accused. According to the police, he had all the necessary permits. He had also stored his weapons properly. It is still unknown to the public how the pupil obtained the pistol.

The gun owner could not be questioned after the crime due to hospitalization and died a few weeks after the crime. However, the 66-year-old is said to have known the young man.

Dead teenager in Lohr am Main

After the crime, the investigating commission searched for the victim's cell phone for days with the support of the riot police and specially trained data carrier sniffer dogs. It was eventually found - whether it helped the investigators any further is unknown.

A 15-year-old boy alerted the police to what had happened on the day of the crime, a Friday during the summer vacations. Patrol officers discovered the dead 14-year-old a short time later. The boy was lying in a bush near the school center where he attended middle school. The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de