Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonyknife attackcriminalityschoolscuxhavengermany

Teenager seriously injures classmate with knife

Knife attack at a school in Cuxhaven: A teenager stabs a classmate and seriously injures her. The two are said to have got into an argument beforehand. Further backgrounds are unclear.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Cuxhaven - Teenager seriously injures classmate with knife

A teenager has seriously injured another girl at a school in Cuxhaven with a knife. The injured girl was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident on Thursday morning, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life. The background to the knife attack was an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the argument was about.

The attack took place in front of the other pupils in a classroom at Lüdingworth School, a primary and secondary school in the district of the same name. It was initially unclear whether there was a teacher in the room during the crime. There was no danger to other pupils or teachers, nor was it a case of amok, the spokesperson emphasized. The incident was reported at around 9.30 am.

This is not the first time that a knife has been used in a school. At the end of May, a 17-year-old seriously injured a 16-year-old with a knife in a toilet at a vocational school in Wildeshausen near Bremen. The accused was convicted of attempted murder by the Oldenburg Regional Court in November and ordered to be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

In January, a 17-year-old pupil stabbed a 55-year-old teacher to death in a classroom at a vocational college in Ibbenbüren, north of Münster on the border with Lower Saxony. In April, the teenager was found dead in Herford prison.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public