Cuxhaven - Teenager seriously injures classmate with knife

A teenager has seriously injured another girl at a school in Cuxhaven with a knife. The injured girl was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident on Thursday morning, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life. The background to the knife attack was an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the argument was about.

The attack took place in front of the other pupils in a classroom at Lüdingworth School, a primary and secondary school in the district of the same name. It was initially unclear whether there was a teacher in the room during the crime. There was no danger to other pupils or teachers, nor was it a case of amok, the spokesperson emphasized. The incident was reported at around 9.30 am.

This is not the first time that a knife has been used in a school. At the end of May, a 17-year-old seriously injured a 16-year-old with a knife in a toilet at a vocational school in Wildeshausen near Bremen. The accused was convicted of attempted murder by the Oldenburg Regional Court in November and ordered to be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

In January, a 17-year-old pupil stabbed a 55-year-old teacher to death in a classroom at a vocational college in Ibbenbüren, north of Münster on the border with Lower Saxony. In April, the teenager was found dead in Herford prison.

