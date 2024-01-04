Skip to content
Teenager loses left hand in firework explosion

Emergencies - Teenager loses left hand in firework explosion

A teenager has lost his left hand in a firework explosion in Hamburg. According to the fire department on Thursday, the firework detonated in the hand of the 13 to 14-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon for reasons as yet unexplained, "who suffered an amputation injury as a result". According to the fire department, the teenager was taken to a specialist clinic after the accident and received further treatment there, while eyewitnesses and family members were looked after by the crisis intervention team of the German Red Cross.

Fire department statement

Source: www.stern.de

