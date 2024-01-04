Emergencies - Teenager loses left hand in firework explosion

A teenager has lost his left hand in a firework explosion in Hamburg. According to the fire department on Thursday, the firework detonated in the hand of the 13 to 14-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon for reasons as yet unexplained, "who suffered an amputation injury as a result". According to the fire department, the teenager was taken to a specialist clinic after the accident and received further treatment there, while eyewitnesses and family members were looked after by the crisis intervention team of the German Red Cross.

