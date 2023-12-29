Rottal-Inn - Teenager detonates rocket from car and injures man

A teenage passenger in Lower Bavaria set off a firework rocket from a moving car. The rocket is said to have flown through the open car window of a 39-year-old man, touching and injuring him, police said on Friday. The rocket then flew out of the vehicle in Pfarrkirchen (district of Rottal-Inn) and burnt down outside. The 16-year-old suspect then reportedly set off another pyrotechnic object in the direction of the 39-year-old man. He also allegedly gave the older man the middle finger. The teenager is now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm, among other things.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de