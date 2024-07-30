- Teenager allegedly set fire to car

A teenager is suspected of pouring gasoline on a car and setting it on fire. The fire, which occurred on Monday night, was quickly extinguished and did not spread to nearby houses, police reported. The 14-year-old suspect fled the scene but was later arrested, along with a possible 15-year-old accomplice. Authorities are currently investigating whether the 14-year-old could be responsible for other incidents in Remseck am Neckar (Ludwigsburg district). Last Friday night, an unknown individual placed a gasoline can behind a car and set it alight, damaging the vehicle's rear and the asphalt. A week earlier, a car was vandalized with waterproof paint.

The suspected actions of the teenager could potentially be classified as arson. The police are also examining if the 14-year-old is linked to the previous arson attempt involving a gasoline can.

