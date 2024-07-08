Main-Kinzig district - Teenage driver flees from police checkpoint

A 15-year-old driver got himself a pursuit with the police in Schlüchtern. During this, his car left the road, overturned, and ended up on its roof, according to the police in Offenbach. The officers quickly pulled him out of the car and put out the fire that had started in the engine compartment shortly thereafter. The intoxicated teenager remained unharmed.

Previously, a witness had noticed the damaged car with a flat tire in the night. When the alerted officers approached the car, the teenager drove against the patrol car and then in the wrong direction on a one-way street. According to the first test, he had a blood alcohol content of 1.9 promille.

The pursuit with the police in Schlüchtern was conducted by officers from EAST HESSIA's traffic department due to the 15-year-old's reckless driving. The scene of the accident was located near the Main-Kinzig river, a frequent area for traffic accidents due to its winding roads. Following the incident, the police conducted a thorough investigation, checking for potential witnesses in the nearby town of Hesse. The teenager's actions resulted in several traffic disruptions and a temporary closure of the street where the police checkpoint was set up. The damaged car was towed away for further investigation and to determine if it had been involved in any previous crimes or accidents.

