Teen sensation against number one: the darts final

For 500,000 pounds, the huge Sid Waddell Trophy and the greatest crowning achievement in his sport, darts teenager Luke Littler now has to overcome the highest hurdle of all. The 16-year-old Englishman will challenge Luke Humphries this evening, who will become the world number one from Thursday - regardless of the result of the final - and replace Michael Smith as number one.

"I was already happy to win a match at the World Championships. But now I can actually make it to the title," commented the emotional Littler in London after his 6:2 victory over former champion Rob Cross. One thing is already certain: the World Championships at Alexandra Palace will have a new title holder, that much is certain after Cross' retirement.

Impressive victories

After impressive victories over Dave Chisnall (5:1) in the quarter-finals and underdog Scott Williams (6:0) in the semi-finals, Humphries has the crowning glory of a fantastic season at stake. The 28-year-old recently won the World Grand Prix, the Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals in succession.

Photos of Humphries and Littler playing against each other in a pub four years ago were already circulating on Tuesday. Littler was twelve years old at the time. Now he could become the youngest world champion in darts history. In the rankings, "The Nuke", as Littler is known, would rise straight to ninth place. The youngster has not even had a tour card yet, which is a prerequisite for participation in many important tournaments.

