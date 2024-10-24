Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Ted Danson expresses regret over past disagreements with Kelsey Grammer during their acting tenure on "Cheers".

Ted Danson demonstrates that apologizing is always an option, no matter the timeframe.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
Enjoying a side-by-side camaraderie, Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer starred on 'Cheers'.
Enjoying a side-by-side camaraderie, Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer starred on 'Cheers'.

Ted Danson expresses regret over past disagreements with Kelsey Grammer during their acting tenure on "Cheers".

In the latest episode of Danson's Sirius XM podcast, he expressed regret over an old argument with his "Cheers" co-star, Kelsey Grammer. He admitted, while Grammer was his guest on the show, that he had a grudge against him during their time on "Cheers". He recalled getting upset with Grammer at some point.

Grammer acknowledged the memory, confirming that Danson had indeed voiced his frustration. He said, "Yeah, you came and spoke to me about that one day."

Danson acknowledged the impact of that argument, stating, "It's stuck in both our memories. I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I take responsibility for that. I apologize to you."

Grammer appreciated the apology, sharing that he too regrets not spending more time together. It seems like the past disagreements are now water under the bridge.

Grammer expressed his enduring affection towards Danson, saying, "My feelings for you have always been as easy as the day, as easy as the sunrise."

Danson was renowned for his role as Ted Malone on the beloved NBC sitcom "Cheers", which aired from 1982 to 1993. During this period, Grammer also starred on the show, playing Dr. Frasier Crane, from 1984 to 1993. Other notable cast members included Rhea Pearlman, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long, and John Ratzenberger, among others.

After "Cheers" ended, Grammer reprised his role in the spinoff series "Frasier", which ran from 1993 to 2004. The series was then rebooted in 2023 on Paramount+, with the second season releasing in September.

Danson mentioned that he missed out on potentially more shared experiences with Grammer due to their past argument, indicating a desire for more entertainment-related opportunities with his co-star.

Grammer's enduring affection for Danson extends beyond their shared time on "Cheers," hinting at potential future collaborations in the entertainment industry.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Is there now entirely silicone-made: Micaela Schäfer (new version)
Society

Now, sleep can be achieved with Micaela Shepherd's assistance.

Now, sleep can be achieved with Micaela Shepherd's assistance. Without a doubt, Micaela Schäfer has mastered self-promotion. Soon, individuals can bring home the self-titled "naked worm" in the form of a lifelike sex doll. However, this luxury comes at a cost. Schäfer, renowned for her extravagant

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
Demonstrating in Unison Against AI: Björn Ulvaeus from ABBA and Robert Smith of The Cure Join...
Society

Numerous creators voicing their opposition to artificial intelligence.

Numerous creators voicing their opposition to artificial intelligence. Thriving advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have stirred up controversy once again. Multitudes of artists, such as renowned musicians Björn Ulvaeus, distinguished writers like Kazuo Ishiguro, and celebrated actors Julianne Moore, have collectively voiced their disapproval anew against the misuse of their

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

In the preceding quarter, Tesla experienced a rise in deliveries by approximately six percent,...
Economy

Tesla records unexpected earnings report

Tesla records unexpected earnings report The electric vehicle market's growth has noticeably slowed down in recent times, with modest projections before Tesla's latest financial report. However, the pioneer of electric vehicles seems to have a hidden trick up its sleeve. American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla managed

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Kimmich, positioned as a central defender, expressed dissatisfaction with his team's display.
Sport

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça.

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça. Bayern Munich's Bloodbath at Barcelona: Post-Match Analyzation. Following the devastating 1:4 loss, the Munich squad engages in intense self-scolding. Joshua Kimmich labels their performance as "not adequately polished". Manuel Neuer calls for more physicality, while

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public