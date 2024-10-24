Ted Danson expresses regret over past disagreements with Kelsey Grammer during their acting tenure on "Cheers".

In the latest episode of Danson's Sirius XM podcast, he expressed regret over an old argument with his "Cheers" co-star, Kelsey Grammer. He admitted, while Grammer was his guest on the show, that he had a grudge against him during their time on "Cheers". He recalled getting upset with Grammer at some point.

Grammer acknowledged the memory, confirming that Danson had indeed voiced his frustration. He said, "Yeah, you came and spoke to me about that one day."

Danson acknowledged the impact of that argument, stating, "It's stuck in both our memories. I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I take responsibility for that. I apologize to you."

Grammer appreciated the apology, sharing that he too regrets not spending more time together. It seems like the past disagreements are now water under the bridge.

Grammer expressed his enduring affection towards Danson, saying, "My feelings for you have always been as easy as the day, as easy as the sunrise."

Danson was renowned for his role as Ted Malone on the beloved NBC sitcom "Cheers", which aired from 1982 to 1993. During this period, Grammer also starred on the show, playing Dr. Frasier Crane, from 1984 to 1993. Other notable cast members included Rhea Pearlman, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long, and John Ratzenberger, among others.

After "Cheers" ended, Grammer reprised his role in the spinoff series "Frasier", which ran from 1993 to 2004. The series was then rebooted in 2023 on Paramount+, with the second season releasing in September.

Danson mentioned that he missed out on potentially more shared experiences with Grammer due to their past argument, indicating a desire for more entertainment-related opportunities with his co-star.

Grammer's enduring affection for Danson extends beyond their shared time on "Cheers," hinting at potential future collaborations in the entertainment industry.

