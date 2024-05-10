Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are returning to their old haunt for a new podcast.

A new podcast named "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Occasionally)" is launching on SiriusXM, 30 years after Danson and Harrelson wrapped up their popular pub-set sitcom "Cheers".

The press release announcing their project says, "On every episode of 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name', Ted and Woody (when he's available) will chat with a special guest, going beyond their professional accomplishments and into the personal aspects that shape us. Although they'll reminisce about their time on Cheers, the show will primarily be an open conversation filled with laughter and knowledge as the entertaining duo reconnect with each other and their talented friends from their remarkable careers."

The lineup of guests includes Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O'Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, Mary Steenburgen, and many more.

Danson shared, "I've always disliked small talk at social gatherings, but having a meaningful, uninterrupted dialogue with someone is a real pleasure. With this podcast, we'll have just that. And getting to have this experience with Woody, my old pal of many years, is the icing on the cake."

Harrelson said, "This podcast is just an excuse to hang out with Ted, but don't worry, we'll also have interesting guests and share some chuckles. But the best part for me will definitely be rekindling our relationship, if you know what I mean...or friendship, whatever you prefer to call it."

Presented by SiriusXM's Team Coco, the first of these weekly episodes of "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)" is set to drop June 12th.

