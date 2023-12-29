Administration - Technical problems in Berlin citizens' offices continue

The restrictions at Berlin's citizens' offices due to technical problems continued on Friday. No identity documents such as passports or ID cards could be issued, the Senate Chancellery announced on Friday in response to an inquiry. Agreed appointments for registering, re-registering or deregistering a place of residence, however, could be offered and attended again from Thursday. "Everyone involved is currently working flat out to resolve the technical problems", the statement continued. As soon as all services are available again without restrictions, the Senate Administration will inform citizens.

According to the Senate Chancellery, the ITDZ, the central IT service provider for the state of Berlin, discovered a technical malfunction in a database at the weekend, which led to problems at the citizens' offices, particularly in the area of registration. The State Office for Citizens' and Regulatory Affairs informed the citizens' offices about this on Boxing Day.

Several citizens' registration offices then posted information about the difficulties on Wednesday, including on social media. The Mitte district office, for example, published a notice on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that no appointments with the citizens' office were possible on Wednesday due to the software failure.

District office spokesperson Christian Zielke said on Wednesday that this was understandably very annoying for those who were free between the years and had been looking forward to having a citizens' office appointment.

Tweet from the Steglitz-Zehlendorf district office Tweet from the Mitte district office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de