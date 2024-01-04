Traffic - Technical defect in signal box: restrictions on rail services

Due to a technical defect, rail travelers had to be prepared for restrictions on the route between Munich and Rosenheim/Salzburg on Thursday afternoon. Regional and long-distance trains were diverted via Holzkirchen and were delayed, said a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman.

In addition, the S-Bahn Munich lines S4 and S6 were affected with train cancellations around Trudering. According to the Deutsche Bahn spokesperson, several cabs were running as substitutes. The restrictions were presumably due to a short circuit and associated smoke development at a signal box in Trudering.

According to the DB spokesperson, there were further delays and train cancellations between Rosenheim and Salzburg in the late afternoon. A tree had fallen into the track and onto the overhead line between Prien am Chiemsee and Bad Endorf (Rosenheim district). Deutsche Bahn was working to repair the damage, the spokeswoman said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de