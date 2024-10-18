Team New Zealand intoxicates competition after an extensive social gathering

Following the spectacular victory of the British team, expectations soared for their first title at the America's Cup. Regrettably, those dreams shattered as the New Zealand defenders staged a powerful comeback. Victory is now within their grasp.

Brace yourself for the Emirates Team New Zealand: The defending champions are just one step away from grasping the coveted Auld Mug. Under the leadership of skipper Peter Burling, they bounced back impressively in the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona and need one more win to seal the deal.

"I'm proud of the team," Burling declared. "We've faced some setbacks and the pressure was mounting. We handled it superbly. It was a blast. We thrive on this." His fellow helmsman, Nathan Outteridge, made it clear that the job wasn't done yet: "We're looking forward to the weekend."

After two consecutive losses, the favorites displayed remarkable resilience and expanded their lead to 6-2 with their determined performances in the two-day races. Sealing the third consecutive triumph for New Zealand could happen as early as Saturday.

"Cheers to the Kiwis"

The journey to the British team's first overall victory in the 173-year tradition of the Cup has now grown significantly longer. "Cheers to the Kiwis, it wasn't our day," remarked Ainslie. "We're still in the race and we'll keep fighting."

Ainslie had celebrated their comeback on Wednesday, marking their first two race wins. The New Zealand media described it as a "heavy blow". But Burling and the team delivered an impeccable response after taking a resting day on Thursday. They started strong in the initial skirmish. "The start gave us an early advantage and it was a pleasure to cash in on it," Burling said. Outteridge mentioned the challenging conditions: "The sail choice was far from simple."

They had the British team, led by Ainslie who's driven by the ambition to bring the America's Cup back to its native land, well under control. However, it now appears an arduous task to catch up with New Zealand.

