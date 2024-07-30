- Team gold: Biles enthuses at fifth Olympic victory

Around 15,000 pairs of eyes and countless camera lenses are solely focused on Simone Biles: As the team competition concludes, the superstar stands alone on the podium, adorning her floor exercise with a brilliant performance for the U.S. team at the Olympic Games in Paris. Three years after partially withdrawing in Tokyo due to mental health issues, the 27-year-old Biles celebrates a triumphant return to the Olympic gymnastics stage with her fifth gold medal.

The U.S. squad dominated the team all-around competition from the start, winning convincingly with 171.296 points. With Biles, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey, the U.S. team had a 5.502-point lead over silver medalist Italy (165.494). Brazil finished third with 164.497 points.

If all goes according to plan, Biles could celebrate four more Olympic victories in Paris. She was the clear leader in the all-around, vault, and floor exercise qualifications, with a lead of more than 3.5 points. She was narrowly behind Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin in the balance beam event. If she succeeds, she will tie the record for the most Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, currently held by Larissa Latynina of the USSR.

Biles gets an early start

"Every time she competed, it got incredibly loud. You could feel that you were competing alongside her, which was also a great feeling," reported German all-around champion Helen Kevric about her experiences in the qualification. Biles had already caused a stir at the preliminary round on the previous Sunday, with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, rapper Snoop Dogg, and singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande present on the honorary tribune of the Arena Bercy.

Before the first decision among the women, Simone Biles got an early start. As the teams were being presented, she walked towards the first apparatus before the names of the gymnasts were called. A bit embarrassed, she laughed and covered her mouth as she rushed back - only to be enthusiastically cheered by the audience on the fully packed stands during her presentation.

Biles competes with bandaged ankle in front of celebrities

After the qualification, questions arose about Biles' fitness. She limped off the last two apparatuses with her foot tightly bandaged. U.S. coach Cecile Landi later spoke of an unspecified calf injury that had been bothering her for some time.

However, this was not a handicap. Despite competing with a bandaged ankle and opting out of her "Biles II," the most difficult vault in women's gymnastics, the exceptional athlete captivated the audience with a score of 14.900 points. No restrictions were visible during her run-up, with star director Spike Lee, Olympic ice skating champion Katarina Witt, Oscar winner Natalie Portman, and tennis legend Serena Williams watching.

Biles blows a kiss to the camera

Three years after withdrawing from most of her medal chances at the Olympic Games in Tokyo due to mental health issues, Biles appeared relaxed and loose in Paris. After her performance on the uneven bars and a score of 14.400, she blew a kiss to the camera. The team was cheered on with "USA, USA" chants.

Biles and her teammates Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey dominated the entire competition, leading after two apparatuses with more than a three-point lead over European champion Italy. Thanks to Biles' 14.366 points on the beam, they extended their lead and celebrated a convincing victory.

