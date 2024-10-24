Taylor Swift's encampment area necessitates the relocation of homeless individuals.

In preparation for Taylor Swift's three concerts scheduled for October 25, 26, and 27 at New Orleans' Superdome, some homeless individuals living in the area had to vacate their temporary shelters on Wednesday. Approximately 75 individuals residing under a nearby overpass were relocated to a different location approximately two blocks away, as reported by local law enforcement. Additionally, more homeless individuals residing in the historic French Quarter are expected to relocate to the same area, as per police statements. Approximately 150,000 visitors are anticipated to attend the concerts during this period.

Louisiana's Republican Governor, Jeff Landry, described this as a necessary security measure ahead of the upcoming concerts and the Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans on February 9. Landry's spokesperson, Kate Kelly, explained to the Associated Press that only the "most dangerous blocks" where homeless individuals often congregate in busy areas will be closed. The initial plans to move the camp were announced on Monday.

"Why just for Taylor Swift?"

Martha Kegel, the executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans, a non-profit organization that advocates for permanent housing options for the homeless, voiced her concerns about the relocation. Although the process was relatively smoother than anticipated, she still regarded it as unnecessary and potentially harmful. "Some were frightened and fled," she said. Many individuals from the camp have mental health issues and lack trust in authorities or people attempting to help.

One of the relocated homeless individuals, Terrence Cobbins, voiced his discontent to the Associated Press. According to him, no artist has been subjected to a similar situation before: "Why just for Taylor Swift?" He expressed his dissatisfaction with the move but admitted he had no power to prevent it.

It remains unclear if Swift or the NFL played any role in the decision to relocate the camp.

