Taylor Swift unveils new 'Eras Tour' lineup, featuring tracks from the 'Tortured Poets Department'

yesterday, the celebrated singer debuted an updated playlist for her concert in Paris. This was the kickoff of the European tour portion of her tour, which had taken a two-month pause.

Taylor Swift previewed tunes from her recently released album "The Tortured Poet's Bureau" in this performance. These tracks included "But Daddy I Like Him," "So High School," "Who's Scared Of Little Old Me?," "Down Bad," "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man That Ever Existed," and "I Can Handle It With A Broken Heart," all of which are making their live debut.

This marked the first time these tracks were showcased in front of an audience since the album's release a month ago. Swift announced to her Paris crowd that they were the first to witness performances of these songs. She jokingly referred to the album as "Female Wrath: The Musical."

The incorporation of songs from her new album is part of a wider overhaul of her presentation and setlist, which incorporated revamped attire, dance moves, and decor.

As part of the overhaul, she omitted a few songs, including "The Archer," "Long Live," and "Tolerate It," among others.

Her very hyped 11th studio album was released at the end of last month. This album turned out to be a huge 31-song extended double album.

"The Tortured Poet's Bureau" instantly became her best-selling album, raking in over two million sales in its opening week. It also made its way to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, making it her 14th album to hold that spot. Swift is about to put on three more shows in Paris before she travels to Stockholm, Sweden.

