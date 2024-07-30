- Taylor Swift speaks out about the attack in Southport

After the horrifying knife attack in the British town of Southport, where two children were killed and several others, some seriously, were injured, Taylor Swift spoke out on social media. The horror of the attack keeps overwhelming her, the singer wrote in an Instagram story.

"I'm completely shocked. The loss of lives and innocence, and the terrible trauma inflicted on everyone there - the families, the first responders. They were just little children at a dance class. I don't know how I can ever express my condolences to these families," the 34-year-old added.

Taylor Swift fans launch fundraising appeal

The incident occurred on Monday during a Taylor Swift workshop with dance and yoga units in the coastal town of Southport. A 17-year-old killed two children and injured nine others, six of whom are currently in critical condition. Two adults were also critically injured, believed to have been trying to protect the children. The suspected attacker was arrested by police, with no motive known yet.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans have launched a fundraising campaign called "Swifties for Southport" to support the victims and their families. Over £49,000 has been raised so far. "We're working with Alder Hey Children's Hospital to collect money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and to raise money for the funerals of the two little Swifties who tragically lost their lives," organiser Cristina Jones wrote on the fundraising page.

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate also expressed their condolences on social media. "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed or injured in Southport today are going through," they wrote on "X", formerly Twitter.

