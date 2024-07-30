Taylor Swift shocked by knife attack

Three young girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport, England. The day after the stabbing, US megastar Taylor Swift expressed shock and "complete bewilderment" in a statement.

Following the British royal family, Taylor Swift also expressed being "completely shocked" on Tuesday afternoon over the stabbing incident in Southport near Liverpool. On Monday morning, a 17-year-old stabbed small children participating in a Taylor Swift workshop at a dance studio. Three girls aged between six and nine were killed, and eight others were injured, some severely. Five children are currently in critical condition. Two adults who shielded the children were also severely injured.

Taylor Swift, who performed her last Germany show in Munich on Sunday as part of her "The Eras" tour, stated in her Instagram story today: "The horror of Southport keeps hitting me, I'm completely shocked."

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrifying trauma inflicted on everyone there, has left me completely at a loss for words on how to express my condolences to these families," Swift wrote. "They were just little kids in a dance class!"

Motive for attack still unclear

The attack occurred during a vacation course for children aged six to eleven. The course was advertised online as a dance and yoga class featuring Taylor Swift's music. According to police, a 17-year-old armed with a knife entered the children's club and attacked the children. Adults present tried to protect them. "All the injured have stab wounds," said local police chief Serena Kennedy.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is in custody. Born to Rwandan parents in the Welsh capital Cardiff, he had been living in the Southport area since 2013, according to BBC reports. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

After learning about the incident, Taylor Swift's management reached out to express their sympathies, stating, "Taylor Swift is deeply saddened and shocked by the knife attacks at the dance event in Southport." Following the incident, the local community organized a vigil to honor the young victims and offer support to their families and the wounded.

