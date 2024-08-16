- Taylor Swift returns to the stage after the terrorist threat

US Superstar Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage After Vienna Concert Cancellations

Taylor Swift, the US superstar, is back on stage after her concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to terror threats. The singer made a comeback with a performance in London on Thursday evening, playing to around 90,000 fans at the sold-out Wembley Stadium. She surprised the audience by inviting Ed Sheeran to join her on stage.

Swift did not comment on the terror warning in Austria, where three of her concerts were cancelled last week after Islamists allegedly planned an attack. The 19-year-old main suspect has retracted his initial confession, and two other men have been arrested. Enhanced security measures were in place at the London concert.

Some fans who were concerned about the situation still decided to attend the concert. "You can't miss Taylor. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said an 18-year-old English fan. The fan community is standing together.

Fans Secure Tickets After Vienna Cancellation

Fans from Germany also traveled to London. Sisters Romy and Lea Grohs originally had tickets for one of the concerts in Vienna. With the help of the fan community, they managed to get tickets for London and fulfill their dream. They are part of the so-called "Swifties," a term used to describe Swift's dedicated fan base. "Everyone supports each other," said Romy.

Swift has played several concerts in Germany as part of her "Eras Tour." She previously performed in London in June, surprising the audience by bringing her boyfriend, football superstar Travis Kelce, on stage. She returned to London for this concert.

Taylor Swift Reaches Out to Southport Families

According to the BBC, Swift has privately contacted families affected by the knife attack in the coastal town of Southport. In late July, three girls were stabbed and several people were injured during an attack on a Taylor Swift dance class, which the star herself was not involved in. Swift expressed her shock on Instagram. Far-right groups later used the knife attack as a pretext for riots.

However, Swift did not address the issue further during the London concert. She is scheduled to play her last concert in Europe for now on Tuesday in London. Performances in the US and Canada are planned for the fall.

"Swifties" Stand Against Fear

On the "Eras Tour," Swift performs songs from her entire career. The concerts last about three and a half hours, with over 40 songs on the setlist. The format is usually similar.

Her fans, also known as "Swifties," created a positive atmosphere with glitter accessories, fan T-shirts, and friendship bracelets. The bracelets are made and exchanged among fans. Karim from Erfurt brought some with him. He traveled with two friends from Bavaria who he met through the fan community. He describes the community as a family that sticks together, even after the events in Austria.

Taylor Swift's performance in London was filled with music that delighted her 90,000 fans. The dedicated fan base, known as "Swifties," used the fan community to secure tickets after the concerts in Vienna were cancelled.

