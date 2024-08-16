First Concert After Terror Threat - Taylor Swift performs in London with Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift (34) returned to the stage last Thursday evening (15th August) in London, following the cancellation of three concerts due to a foiled terror attack in Vienna. At Wembley Stadium, the pop star kicked off one of five remaining shows, performing for an audience of around 92,000 people, and she had some special support on stage.

Star Power at Taylor Swift's London Show

While Swift was performing the guitar part of her "Surprise Songs," which are part of every show on the Eras Tour, Ed Sheeran (33) suddenly joined her on stage with his own guitar. The singer introduced him as a "second brother," and they sang a mash-up of three songs together: Swift's "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game," and Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud."

Although Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have performed together before, this was their first time in several years. Over the years, they have collaborated on several songs, including "Everything Has Changed" for the 2021 album "Red (Taylor's Version)" and Sheeran's 2022 song "The Joker and the Queen."

Among the over 90,000 Swifties in the audience were several stars, including actors Idris Elba (51) and his wife Sabrina (35), YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg (30), actress Ambika Mod (28), and presenter Jameela Jamil (38).

First of Five More Shows in London

For Taylor Swift, Thursday's show was her fourth concert in London since the start of her Eras Tour. She had already played three sold-out shows in the British capital in June. The shows last Thursday and the four remaining ones (16th, 17th, 19th, and 20th August) mark the end of the Europe leg of her tour, which began in March 2023. After that, she will head back to North America for more concerts.

The performance was also her first since her three concerts in Vienna last week (8th to 10th August) were cancelled due to increased terror threat. Authorities had previously arrested several teenagers suspected of planning a terrorist attack on the concerts. Taylor Swift has not yet commented on the cancelled shows, and she didn't mention them on stage in London.

