Taylor Swift once again finds herself at the forefront.

This year, for the initial time, the MTV European Music Awards will occur in Manchester. At the EMA gala, one artist is yet again in the running for numerous awards: Taylor Swift is nominated in seven categories.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees once more for the MTV European Music Awards, happening on November 10 in Manchester. The musician is nominated for seven awards, which include Best Video, Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Collaboration. These nominations come after the launch of her eleventh studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" earlier this year.

The singer, now stated as the richest musician globally by Forbes, was also nominated for seven awards in 2023. The EMA ceremony was initially set for November 5, 2023, in Paris but was eventually called off due to security concerns following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The award was last held in 2022 in Düsseldorf, where Taylor Swift shone brightly and took home four awards. She also dominated at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September 2024 on Long Island, winning seven awards and tying with Beyoncé. Both performers now have 30 VMAs between them.

In Manchester, where the EMAs are happening for the first time, Swift is pitted against competitors like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Raye in the Best Artist category. Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day, Liam Gallagher, and The Killers are amongst the nominees for Best Rock, while Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj are in the running for Best Hip-Hop.

Beyoncé Knowles, known for her remarkable music career, is also nominated in the Best Video category at this year's MTV European Music Awards. The awards ceremony takes place in Manchester, where Taylor Swift is also a prominent contender, having been nominated in seven categories.

