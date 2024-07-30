Special wax figurine - Taylor Swift is coming to Hamburg again - and staying

Just a few weeks after her two spectacular appearances at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, pop star Taylor Swift is returning to the city - and this time, she's staying. A wax figure of the global superstar will be joining the collection at the Panoptikum on the Reeperbahn, as announced by the company. Those who missed the chance to snap a selfie with the singer last time can now do so at their leisure from mid-August onwards at Hamburg's wax museum. Taylor Swift's wax figure will be unveiled on August 13.

The figure was created by Berlin-based artist Lisa Büscher, who previously crafted a likeness of Ed Sheeran for the tourist attraction in St. Pauli. The Panoptikum already houses wax figures of Donald Trump, Adele, Udo Lindenberg, and Robbie Williams, among others.

With over 120 figures on display, the Panoptikum claims to be Germany's largest and oldest wax museum.

