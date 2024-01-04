Golden Globe Awards - Taylor Swift is coming - but without Travis Kelce

The Golden Globe Awards will once again be presented on the night of January 8th to 9th. One of this year's nominees is Taylor Swift (34), who is also expected to attend the 81st ceremony in person on Sunday in Los Angeles. Many fans had hoped that the singer would celebrate her red carpet debut there with football star Travis Kelce (34). But the professional athlete's schedule is full.

Travis Kelce has to go to the NFL stadium

Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs have an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on the same evening. According to "Page Six", the game is before the award ceremony. However, the football player will be busy preparing for the NFL play-off season afterwards, according to an anonymous source. Kelce is also expected to be absent from the after-show party.

Taylor Swift is nominated this year for her concert film "The Eras Tour" in the new category "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement". It would be her first Golden Globe.

Mega success for concert film "The Eras Tour"

"The Eras Tour" has been running in cinemas since October 13 and has already grossed a whopping 130 million US dollars (approx. 123 million euros) at the box office in its first few days. In the USA alone, it is said to have grossed between 95 (approx. 90 million euros) and 97 million dollars (approx. 92 million euros). As "Variety" reported at the end of November, the concert film had already grossed more than 250 million dollars worldwide after seven weeks.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a couple since November. On November 11, 2023, the two confirmed months of speculation about an alleged romantic relationship with a public kiss. Kelce was first spotted at a Swift concert in early July, fueling the rumor mill. When Swift cheered on the NFL star at one of his games at the end of September, all observers agreed that there was more between the two superstars than mere sympathy. Swift has regularly attended Kelce's NFL games ever since.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de