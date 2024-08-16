Taylor Swift is bringing Ed Sheeran on stage.

Last week, Taylor Swift had to cancel her concerts in Vienna. Now she's performing in London, where she sang with Ed Sheeran. The two musicians have been friends for years. Before the show, police increased security measures.

American singer Taylor Swift got some high-profile support on stage in London. She performed there on Thursday evening for the first time since several concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to a terror threat.

During the concert in the UK, musician Ed Sheeran joined her on stage, as reported by the British news agency PA. They sang "Everything Has Changed" together, then moved on to "End Game" and Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud". Swift said Sheeran is like a second brother to her.

She played to around 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium, with four more concerts planned. Her Vienna shows were cancelled last week after reports of a planned Islamist terror attack. Swift has not yet spoken publicly about the events.

The London police said there's no indication that the Austrian investigations will affect upcoming events in London. They're working closely with the venue's security teams and other partners to ensure appropriate security measures and checks, a police spokesperson said.

Unlike previous Taylor Swift concerts, like in Munich, fans without tickets were explicitly banned from gathering outside the stadium in London. The Wembley Stadium website warned fans about "additional ticket checks" around the stadium and that it's not allowed to "stand around the entrances or outside the stadium". Fans without tickets will be sent away.

Taylor Swift's performance in London was significantly enhanced by her long-time friend Ed Sheeran, as they collaborated on several songs during the concert. Despite the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna due to a terror threat, Swift's love for music still shone brightly at Wembley Stadium.

Read also: