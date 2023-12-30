Taylor Swift has the license to print money

Taylor Swift generates huge amounts of money. The singer not only earns millions with her current tour - she even drives the sale of football jerseys.

When Taylor Swift's concert tickets go on sale or her new album is released, even large server farms can't withstand the onslaught of her fans. After the pop icon released her album "Midnights" in October 2022, the Spotify app repeatedly collapsed for some users. The sale of her tour tickets in France had to be stopped early because Ticketmaster could not cope with the rush of fans.

Swift has been celebrating huge international musical successes with her music for years. And now Harvard students will be able to take the course "Taylor Swift and Her World." from spring 2024. from spring 2024. But what is it about "Swiftonomics"? How much money does the pop singer generate with her brand?

Taylor Swift is generating huge sums of money with her current Eras tour. Swift generates just over one billion dollars in revenue from ticket sales alone. At least 400 million of that goes into her own pocket.

The tickets cost between 49 and 499 dollars in conventional sales. In resale, the prices shot up to unbelievable heights: Fans are said to have paid between 500 and 7000 dollars for a ticket on official resale platforms.

And for Swifties, who came away empty-handed even at the resale, their team has come up with another coup: the "Eras Tour" film, whose sales can of course only be described in superlatives. On the first day alone, the film is said to have raked in over 26 million dollars at the box office. Over the entire first weekend, it is said to have grossed 97 million dollars in the USA. After three weeks, sales amounted to 150 million dollars. This makes the film the highest-grossing concert film ever.

A whopping turnover

But how much of this will end up with Swift personally? Her total fortune is currently estimated at over one billion dollars. She is said to have personally earned 20 million dollars from the film alone.

A lot of merchandise is also sold on her tour stops. Total sales including all tours are estimated at 1.3 billion dollars. That makes another 600 million dollars for Swift alone.

Swift's cash machine doesn't even stop at completely new industries. After the singer started dating Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce, ticket sales for NFL games skyrocketed.

After her first official visit to a Chiefs game, ticket sales for the next home games are said to have tripled each day. And sales of Kelce's jersey are said to have risen sharply shortly after her visit - by a whopping 400 percent.

Source: www.ntv.de